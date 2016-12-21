The Shelter Coordinator for Seasons House in Quesnel is getting a first hand look at what has become a national crisis.

Gina Moore confirms that Fentanyl is also a problem in the Goldpan City…

“It is in the meth that people are using, it is in the opiots that people are using, people are overdosing on Fentanyl in our community. We are reversing overdoses on side at Seasons House with Naloxone. This is a very real crisis and it is happening in our community.”

Moore says the recent cold snap was actually a positive for some Fentanyl users as she says because they were inside they could keep an eye on them and administer Naloxone if need be.