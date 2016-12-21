Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to identifying a robbery suspect who stole a purse from a local toy store.

Police say the suspect in the above photo and attached video released Wednesday, December 21 allegedly stole a $49.99 valued purse from the Realm of Toys.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime stoppers also subscribe to web tip at www. ~ www.bccrimestoppers.com