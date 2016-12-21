Officers from the Conservation Services continue to look for a wounded cougar that has killed some pets.

Inspector in Charge for the Thompson-Cariboo region, Len Butler says the cougar which may have been hit by a car, has been causing grief to property owners in the Sheridan Lake area since last week.

“The officers have attended with the hounds two days ago and again. They set traps yesterday for the cat, and the cat looks like he’s moved down to another area and possibly taken another dog in the area.

Butler says he’s hoping to hear some good results about capturing the cougar later today.

“With a wounded cat near, we put all our resources into it right now.”

He says there was also a complaint about a cougar last week in the Horsefly area having killed livestock.