It was garbage bags, along with a Certificate of Appreciation presented to a dedicated resident at Tuesday’s city Council meeting in Williams Lake.

71 year old Wilber Saunders who has been picking up trash in area ditches for five years, says he found out about receiving recognition for his efforts through a phone call from his daughter Monday night.

“She says you know the City wants you to come down to City Hall, they’ve got something for you. It kind of-I didn’t expect anything. Like other years I just did it and it kind of continued on.”

Saunders says he collected 125 bags of trash last year and that it got a little of out hand this year.

He says from the spring up until the fall of this year, he did more than 200 bags.