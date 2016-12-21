Three Kamloops residents caught in Williams Lake with a variety of weapons and explosives will be enjoying Christmas in the Prince George Remand Center.

Tye Jones, James Juke and Dyami Rickman made brief appearances in Williams Lake Court yesterday morning and have been remanded until after the Christmas break.

The three were caught on Wednesday, December 14th after RCMP, on their way to another call, noticed a vehicle in which the occupants were acting in a suspicious manner.

When the vehicle was pulled over, police discovered a number of weapons, including a hand gun and several long guns.

A further examination of the vehicle revealed several pipe bombs which were destroyed by the Explosives Disposal Unit.

The trio will be back in court on Wednesday, December 28th.