With just 4 days to go until Christmas there is one question on many people’s minds across the province.

Will we have a white Christmas?

Ross Macdonald, meteorologist with environment Canada gives us the answer.

“I think it’s looking pretty good, temperatures with them staying below 0 perhaps a little bit of snow coming Thursday, not looking at to to much for 100 Mile and Clinton and Cariboo area but maybe a little bit, a couple of centimeters, it’s looking pretty good for a white Christmas.”

Macdonald says that with the cold arctic front coming to an end we can expect milder temperatures in the Cariboo with lows right around the seasonal norm of -13 degrees.