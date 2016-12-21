This is the time of year outdoor enthusiasts begin to think about their winter pursuits and with the snow we’ve had recently, that includes snowmobiling .

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service wants to remind those using our back country not only to do so in a safe manner, but also that your machine has to be registered and as Deputy Chief Chris Doyle says, there have been plenty of people ignoring the rules; “In the last several months we’ve issued 91 violation tickets and issued 241 warnings for off road vehicle related offences”.

Doyle Also wants to remind those using the back country that winter doesn’t mean the COS quits enforcing the rules and that as of last year, off road means trucks, jeeps or any type of vehicle being used in an off road fashion.

Also, that if you are using your machine on crown land, there is a minimum insurance coverage that must be carried.

He says they will be out continuing to check off road vehicles, especially snowmobiles.