Two men have quite a story to tell after being rescued by the Quesnel RCMP this morning.

Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident on Quesnel-Hixon Road near the Cottonwood River Bridge at 10-40 a.m.

Seargeant Chris Riddle explains what happened.

“Upon arrival, police could see two men stranded on the ice in the middle of the Cottonwood River. Police learned that the vehicle went off the road, down a 50 foot embankment and launched across the ice and got stuck on the opposite side of the river.”

Riddle says the responding officers, fearing that the two occupants could fall into the fast moving river, donned their life jackets and deployed rescue rope bags to reach the stranded men.

He says after several tense minutes they were rescued from the ice and taken by BC Ambulance to GR Baker Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Riddle says they experienced trauma from the collision and the airbag deployment but are expected to make a full recovery.