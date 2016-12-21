A single vehicle accident involving a B-train flat deck trailer slowed traffic on Highway 97 in the South Cariboo last night.

100 Mile House RCMP say the tractor trailer unit was travelling north and lost control while going down the hill to a stretch of the road that curved to the left.

Police say it crossed into both oncoming lanes before it slid off the road and struck a BC Hydro pole.

The driver was not injured although the vehicle sustained severe damage.

BC Hydro had to be called in to repair the pole and the Highway was down to single lane alternating traffic for several hours.

RCMP say they received a report of the accident at 6-18 p.m.