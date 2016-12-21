The Cariboo Cougars are threatening to run away with top spot in the BC Major Midget Hockey League.

They dismantled the North Island Silvertips in a pair of games in Nanaimo over the weekend.

Ty Kolle, from Quesnel, had a pair of goals and an assist in an 8-1 win on Saturday.

And Daine Dubois, from Williams Lake, did most of the damage with 4 goals, including three straight in the 2nd period, to go along with an assist in an 11-1 victory on Sunday.

Kolle added three more assists in that game.

Quesnel’s Myles Mattila chipped in with a goal and an assist as well as the Cougars improved to 21-2 and 1 on the season.

They are now 7 points clear of 2nd place.

The Cougars are off now until January 7th for the Christmas break.