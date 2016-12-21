A 23-year old 100 Mile House man is facing charges following a single vehicle accident in the South Cariboo that could have been much worse.

Corporal Brian Lamb says they were called to a collision on Friday on Highway 97 near the Exeter Truck Route…

“It was actually determined that the vehicle was travelling on Canim Hendrix lake road, entered the intersection, hit a concrete meridian and traffic sign before crossing highway 97 and coming to a rest in a turning lane.”

Lamb says it was extremely fortunate that there wasn’t a vehicle travelling on the Highway at the time.

He says the driver displayed symptoms of alcohol consumption and a roadside breath test was conducted which resulted in a fail.

The driver is now facing charges of Impaired Driving and Driving While Over .08

Lamb says this was a common theme over the weekend as there were a few incidents involving impaired drivers.