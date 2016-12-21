The Salvation Army in Quesnel needs your help.

Major Randy Gatza says they are having trouble meeting their target amount this year…

“Compared to last year we are about 6 thousand dollars behind in our Christmas kettle campaign and then we have a letter appeal campaign that coincides with that at around the same time and we are about par with that. Last year we made roughly 25 thousand so combined we’re down about 65-hundred compared to last year

Gatza says they use that money to operate the programs that they offer, including the food bank and the soup kitchen at the Warrior Song Cafe.

The Salvation Army has kettles in place at five different locations in Quesnel.

Anyone who can spare a little time at one of the kettles is asked to call 992-8784