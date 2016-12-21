Three people arrested last week by Williams Lake RCMP face 43 charges between them and will be back in court tomorrow in the Stampede City.

The trio are all listed as being from Kamloops, however the two males involved have records dating back several years in Kelowna and Victoria.

33-year old Tye Christopher Jones, James Robert Juke, 39 and 19-year old Dyami Diana Rickman where found to be possession of a number of restricted weapons including a hand gun and several long guns as well as other prohibited weapons when they were pulled over Wednesday.

The three remain in police custody pending their hearing tomorrow.