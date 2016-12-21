Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes is urging residents to go on-line and participate in a discussion on rural education.

Oakes says it is at engage.gov.bc.ca but will only be up until January 9th.

She says the Quesnel area has already played a vital role in changing the way the government looks at rural education…

“I think that the work that our community specifically has done both with Kersley and Parkland about raising the need to look at rural education differently has been critically vital. I know we’ve had this conversation for many, many years that there needs to be a new approach at how we look at funding rural education. I think the decision to provide additional funds for rural schools was critically important but that is just a first step.”

Oakes says participation in this discussion paper will go a long way in ensuring that not only do we continue to have extra funds for rural education but that we look at what the future will be for further funds.