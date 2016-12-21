Another financial shot in the arm for School District 27 to help the area’s students make informed decisions regarding what they want to do for a career.

The school district is getting five-thousand dollars through a Skills Training Access Grant.

Cariboo-Chilcotin school district is just one of 30 school districts which met the requirements to get the 2016-17 grant.

As Local MLA and Minister of State for Rural Economic Development, Donna Barnett says, it’s a positive move. She says the program will reach students “before they get to the point in school where they are trying to figure out where they want to be in their careers and this will get them at a younger age to maybe help them make that decision and also give them an opportunity to see what their interests are.”

The grant covers occupations like carpentry, coding and the culinary arts.

While many of those taking part will have to travel to get the program they want, the grant also covers a stay-at-home program through mobile training units which would come right into the district.