The latest figures on crime within Williams Lake this year have shown significant decreases.

RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley says break and enters, mischief, and theft from a vehicle have all gone down when compared to 2015.

“For the 2015/2016 difference relating to break and enters to residents were down 3% and the businesses are down 61% for those types of offences. Our mischiefs under $5,000 have decreased 29%.”

Pelley says also decreasing is violent crime against person which when compared to 2008 have been reduced by 19%.

He says however, that the theft of a vehicle itself has slightly increased this year in comparison to 2015.

“I would say that the main area attributed to decreases is a direct correlation to focusing on our local proflic offenders that are specifically related to certain offences.”

Pelley says that the Williams Lake RCMP remain committed to 3 main areas of priority-1. preventing and reducing the threat of serious and organized crime, 2. reducing crime against persons involving substance abuse, and 3. reducing crime against persons through community led crime reduction support groups.